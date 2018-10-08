Transcript for Day 9 of the Paul Manafort trial

I'm Katherine potter is here outside Hong Mann reports trial in Alexandria Virginia where prosecutors are expected to rest their case. After nine day is an overt when he witnesses who have testified about the financial crimes of president trumps former campaign chairman. Paul may and a for now on the most critical element of this trial so far when Rick feet spent a total of eight hours testifying against his former boss. Gates is manna for its former business partner who see until his role in assisting me in a port. Commit bank fraud in helping in shield millions of dollars in more than a dozen offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes so. What happens next we expect. The defense to announce what if any evidence it intends to present the big question is will Paul me in a fort take the stand. Katherine potter is reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.