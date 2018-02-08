Day 3 of Paul Manafort trial begins

More
Prosecution is focusing in on Manafort's lavish lifestyle.
0:54 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Day 3 of Paul Manafort trial begins
I'm capped her father is an Alexandria Virginia and they worry Paul man a fourth trial president from its former campaign chairman who is the children's with alleged. Tax evasion and bank fraud now this trial has focused on seeking to prove -- fort. Cheating on his taxes through his opulent lifestyle. Financed through off shore accounts the prosecution. Even called the manager of a men's clothing store to find me and a fourth spent 929000. Dollars and find years on suits alone. Now they seem to annoy the judge who said multiple times school. We don't prosecute people for being rents but wants prosecutors to offer proof of the crime. If they're introducing this type of evidence now this trial is moving relatively quickly the prosecution. Signed going to rule witnesses. And today we expect to hear from both keepers and tax prepares cap and spotters reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56991243,"title":"Day 3 of Paul Manafort trial begins","duration":"0:54","description":"Prosecution is focusing in on Manafort's lavish lifestyle. ","url":"/Politics/video/day-paul-manafort-trial-begins-56991243","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.