Transcript for Day 3 of Paul Manafort trial begins

I'm capped her father is an Alexandria Virginia and they worry Paul man a fourth trial president from its former campaign chairman who is the children's with alleged. Tax evasion and bank fraud now this trial has focused on seeking to prove -- fort. Cheating on his taxes through his opulent lifestyle. Financed through off shore accounts the prosecution. Even called the manager of a men's clothing store to find me and a fourth spent 929000. Dollars and find years on suits alone. Now they seem to annoy the judge who said multiple times school. We don't prosecute people for being rents but wants prosecutors to offer proof of the crime. If they're introducing this type of evidence now this trial is moving relatively quickly the prosecution. Signed going to rule witnesses. And today we expect to hear from both keepers and tax prepares cap and spotters reporting for ABC news.

