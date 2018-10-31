Days before midterms, Trump now says up to 15K troops could be sent to border

That could triple the number of troops already deployed to help stop migrants.
0:39 | 10/31/18

Transcript for Days before midterms, Trump now says up to 15K troops could be sent to border
The Democrats have led immigration in our country. Get out of control with a horrible not allowing that they did vote to get bad things. We need Democrat vowed to change the immigration laws they haven't given us any. And I actually think that they well as far as the caravan which he. As part of the caravan has been our military is out we have about 5008. We'll go up do anywhere between ten and 151000. That would merit right now on top of Waterford for all ice and everybody else in the water nobody's coming in without allowing people to government.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

