Transcript for DC fund deep in red after Trump's July 4th event

The price sector president trumps July 4 salute to America is climbing the total cost that's currently known is more than five point three million dollars. That includes one point seven million dollar spent by the city of Washington DC. The city's mayor Muriel browser says the costs has seriously depleted a fund used to pay for security at special events and she's asking the president to make sure the district is fully reimbursed.

