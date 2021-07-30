DC inmate wins neighborhood election from inside prison

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer speaks with Washington, D.C., inmate Joel Caston, who won a seat on the D.C. advisory neighborhood commission from prison while serving a 27-year sentence for murder.
6:47 | 07/30/21

Transcript for DC inmate wins neighborhood election from inside prison

