Transcript for Deb Haaland confirmed

The gays are 51. The maze reporting the nomination is confirmed. A we've now made history twice. In the last few minutes. We made history twice because we've nominated the first native American secretary of the interior. Act the first native American cabinet official in American history. The confirmation of debt talent is amazing. It's a huge step forward and now it creates a government that more embodies the full richness and diversity of this country. We know for so long. The native American community was treated. And we have a long way to go but we have begun with the AAR with the ARP. And now with the approval. Of Deb Allen to be the secretary of in of the interior. Wii are moving forward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.