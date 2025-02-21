Mayor Karen Bass fires L.A. Fire Chief after wildfires

Mayor Karen Bass has fired Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley following the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles last month.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live