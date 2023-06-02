Debt ceiling bill on its way to Biden's desk after being passed by the Senate

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien and Elizabeth Schulze explain the next steps for the debt ceiling bill and what this means for the American people.

June 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live