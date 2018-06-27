Transcript for Decision night for voters in 7 states

On ABC news political director Rick Klein and we've been tracking voting in seven states today that include some of the biggest headlines of the political year starting with the biggest upset. Of 2018 so far in Queens New York Alexandria O costs you Cortez all of 28 years old when he first time candidate. Has beaten one of the most senior members of the House of Representatives congressman Joseph Crowley. A man often touted as a potential next house speaker he is gone down in defeat a stunning a stunning upset. All over a Staten Island also in New York Michael rims comeback attempt has been thwarted Dan Donovan the incumbent congressman. Where is the Republican primary with the backing of president trump. Trump also gets its man in South Carolina Henry McMaster the incumbent governor there. President campaigning on election the court and you're so he gets the Republican nominations in Colorado one of the most intriguing gubernatorial match ups you'll ever see. A bush cousin is now going to be running against a Democrat who be the first openly gay man elected. Two to two governor of any state. And meanwhile Mitt Romney his political comeback is well on its way he captures the Republican nomination in two top. He will be one of the most interest in people to watch in Washington and beyond if he wins the general election as expected. Quite a night in politics we've been watching all of it security BC news I'm Rick Klein in Washington for ABC.

