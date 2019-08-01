Transcript for Defense attorneys reveal Manafort shared data with fmr. Russian intelligence officer

And yeah. And welcome to bring her money. ABC's Devin Dwyer Washington great to have you with us on this Tuesday that Mary Alice parks our deputy political director here our justice reporter Jack Dante here's some breaking news. On the justice front just a little while ago received. I knew court filing in and Paul man a court case that's the four church campaign chairman of Donald. President Donald Trump who of course has been indicted. Pleaded guilty. The Mueller team of course is now accused him of violating their cooperation agreement and in some of these documents Jack we're learning. Some of the specifics about what they allege he has not cooperated in fact misled them on. Right in there should nuggets in here so. It back up a little bit that some travelers had to make a filing as of midnight last night they made their filing to the court in this is a response to the accusations that they breached. Their agreement with the government it did though there's several redacted progress being paragraphs that are blacked out not exposed you'll see them. But they didn't do a good job of redacted him in so. Enterprising folks on the Internet quickly learned that hey you can actually see what the rejected things are supposed to say in this we're learning some new things about. What the special counsel is accusing men afforded doing and we're listings they're accusing him of lying about giving quite sixteen polling data. So guided Constantin polluting Tennessee guy. But who is expected to be connected to Russian intelligence former GRU Russian intelligence. And it's so. Just look at it it's it's basically. Somebody who worked as a campaign chairman and giving polling data to a guy who's suspected of being essentially a Russian intelligence assets. And we should say that one of the key questions we don't know at this time is. Whether. Paul manna for as sort of sort of knew that this figure was connected to Russian intelligence that's one big question what the purpose. Allegedly giving this information. To him was that Mary Alice. If this is true. This would be another big glaring indication of potential collusion between a top official indeed the man leading the truck campaign. And someone in the Russian government it's different and take. And in meeting is to be evidence of working together and sharing information and you're exactly right to point out how much we just don't know. That is my congressional Democrats are gonna keep pouring into what clearly the special council's continued to pour into. It really gets at the scope of the questions and they're looking into and and you're ready would be a huge step forward and it wasn't just meetings but it was sharing information. So again if you're just joining us this breaking news coming from the Washington Post first confirmed by ABC news in these new court filings today. Some very interesting information coming out by accident in effect you are related to the specifics of palm and a four and Jack before let you go. What's next in the manna for case what would it what is next for him working stand for those keeping turtle there's good reason back and forth about his his breach and you know interventions can be sentenced for very long time with it because he's been. It breaches cooperation entry to these aren't convicted of course in these eyes in. Yeah every few Lhasa and into the guilty in the Virginia case as well so thank you very much for that is that's coming in meanwhile here in Washington where a day eighteen of the federal government shut down all eyes tonight on the White House the president. Set to make its first Oval Office address of the country in prime time that's of a very significant milestone for him in his presidency also a sign of how serious. The situation has become and Mary Alice top Democrats prepared to make a big response as well. I think struck by just how united Democrats seem on this issue even de eighteen when there's a lot of strength and a lot of pressure from. Average Americans across the country impacted by. This I sat down we're still seeing Democrats sticking by their leaders. I talked to some Democrats say that on Capitol Hill that said they've never been prouder of Nancy Pelosi and their impressed. By how everyone is working together that's pretty remarkable in any usual for Democrats. And and we seem both sides totally Duggan. And as both sides are dug him we've been hearing your story as many of them shared with us and abcnews.com. About how the shutdowns affect he knew it is starting to spread people are really beginning to feel the pain. Just in the past 24 hours the nation's governors Republicans and Democrats have written a bipartisan united letter. To the White House and the congress demanding the shut down and take a look this is a very significant. I development coming from governors many of them supportive of president Trump's supportive of congressional Democrats as well we urge you to find a compromise. A federal government shut down as a failure and government's no weight on our economy. And the American people Mary Alice and number of states have begun to close. National parks and of the Joshua Tree national park we just learned will close on Thursday. And workers hope for testing in the streets in Philadelphia today as well. It's a huge reminded that this is not a DC problem it's not and it's only impacting people in the beltway we have federal employees in prisons and EPA office and is on the IRS offices all around the country and there's ripple effects and they don't get paychecks it means and don't spend money. It means they're worried about paying rent and governors are really trying to sound the alarm here that this has huge Arctic you. It's really country stands workers start to speak out even more we've been listening to a whole bunch of them here's. A little taste of some of what we've heard from workers federal workers who are working without pay it. Relief at the end of the day there's not a lot the packages and laughed out of my job I want to go to work out want to do. My job and I've been presented to do from doing. You're able to were you made a commitment to this job. In the middle right noon who bosses which is is there until the court room you can that's it in this really you know. Soon struggling I'm someone who is you know recently separated going to a divorce I have all of these other things that are going on in my life. You know and now I have to worry about not getting a check I will begin on this actually do what will. It lists as what are who grew it was like a isn't safe to go Canada necks and around so I did is went I don't have. Multi million dollars you know in the bank. I don't have family to have that I have friends that have the kind of resources you can do you can actually decide not to work and it's going to be okay. Which you senator commitment as president. And congress to be able to open togetherness we can go to work has made a commitment to America. That's like this yeah. The commitment to America obviously America's commitment to workers we heard yesterday from native Americans who have that commitment. Hanging in the balance as well. As all eyes are on the Oval Office that's going out of the White House to hear what the president is going to say tonight Jordan Phelps is our White House reporter there she's been talking to officials. Jordan they don't wanna get ahead of the president I know what what have you been able to piece together about. What the president plans to tell the country tonight. Yes seven we expect the president to make his case directly to a broad audience of the American people that there is a crisis at the southern border and he's going to try. To inject new urgency in today as we know that the president in recent days. Has been weighing potentially declaring a national emergency as a way that he could kind of do an in run around congress to go ahead. And bill that while he so desires without their approval. I DeVon right now the senses that the president. Is not going to make that declaration tonight's although you know the president has been known to make surprises. We expect the president tonight to. Make that case that we really have been hearing him make for days. But the aren't you may hear from the White House in why this matters. Is that they say that most Americans maybe haven't been paying as close attention and the president wants to speak directly to those people to make his case. The and it's a tool the president has yet to use burning right lot of political capital on this an Oval Office primetime address. Is there really big deal let's go to Capitol Hill now Ben Siegel who covers. The congress have there been. Democrats wanted to get in on this they wanted to get in nine. This action as well in prime time and we understand that death House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer senate Dem and already leader also. Gonna address the country tonight. Yet we're gonna see Chuck Schumer and Nancy clothes he side by side today after the president's speech from the Oval Office Democrats really putting forward a united front. Sort of to Mary Alice's point about the party being more unified than ever. And they see their position as a winning when we spoke to the majority leader of the house that is Steny Hoyer. Who said that they want to take it to the American people this week the house is is going to be voting on individual spending bills reopen the government. And keep it separate from the border security issue and they and they think it's a winning arguments take to the people and show them which party will vote for these bill which party wants to reopen the government. Thank you Ben so much as the country tonight we'll be watching to see what's new when what the president has said Mary Alice. He's been giving this message about the wall over and over and over again I think. People don't be paying close attention to what the president has to say about the facts. Our Jonathan Karl chief White House correspondent spoke with the vice president this morning about those facts. And challenge him on some of the things you've been hearing coming out of the west wing take a listen. How can the president in. Be. Happy as award be trusted on this what he has had so many things that are just. Not true about this crisis he said that Barack Obama has it ten foot wall built around his house here in Washington you know that's not true. He said that some of his predecessors. Told the thought told him that they wanted to build a wall put all four living presidents. Have now put out statements saying they never had any such conversation. With the president and then you. Sawdust terrorist Sanders say that nearly 4000. Terrorists. Come into the country every year and as you know that's not true either out. How can the American people trust the president when he says this is a crisis when he says things over and over again. There are true well look have been the American people are as. Concerned about the political. Debate as they are concerned about what's really happening at the border and. It's pretty unprecedented to have a president that's. Willing to play loose with the facts it's been a hallmark of his administration. At times it seems like he's even making up numbers and that's been the case with this. Last few weeks as well and he's a call not on it. Probably more than ever before I think we're seeing administration officials even having a hard time repeating some of those facts and figures of the president. Has light. I've watched cable news all they talk about a credibility crisis for this president. And it's night we're gonna have a team a fact checkers working to try to bring sound reliable numbers to the table conversation during the president's speech yeah. We have a big team assembled many of us relying on experts outside of this building one of those is bill Ralston he joins us now. Bill great to see you senior Brookings institute fellow constitutional expert former Clinton. Administration domestic policy and brought advisor bill I want that. Dig in a little deeper with you on this concept of being able to declare a national emergency something. Jordan told us the president could do tonight we know he's interest in doing it. Does he have the legal authority to do that and what impact would it have do you think. Well when I first heard about this possibility I said no way. And then as I began looking into it are. IA concluded that the president may have the legal authority to do this. The congress has given president's. More than a hundred different kinds of statutory authority to declare emergencies. One of them has to do with the military construction budget and if the president declares an emergency. He may be able to divert. Funds that haven't been obligated for other purposes for the wall this will be a disputed legal question. But he has some chance of prevailing even in court and it just. Be clear on that bill I think that's a point lost on a lot of this discussion. If an emergency is declared and he takes federal funds to build a wall he would be taking funds. Away from other programs right this wouldn't simply be. Tapping tapping the government's piggy bank. Certainly not he doesn't have the authority to do that the constitution makes that clear. But there is a specifics. Law passed in 1982. That does allow under emergency circumstances for debris from the reprogramming of military construction funds now. If if the Department of Defense has already told. A contractor is that there is an obligation to pay the contractor for a particular purpose that money can't be pulled back. But according to my information there are billions of dollars in the Department of Defense budget that haven't yet been committed in that way. And a court might allow the president to take those funds for purposes of building. Wall so bill in your expert view before we let you go. Any legal challenges to this move which have been widely. Would be widely expected. You don't think it's a slam dunk that the president would lose. Look the congress. According to an act called the national emergency act. Has an opportunity to disapprove of the president's action. And if two thirds of both houses disapprove of it than he can't go forward. That's the first line of defense against this a second line of defense is the courts. But as I said. This is largely untested in the courts and they'll be breaking some new ground one way or the other when they take this issue up. Time going to be fascinating to see bill peoples the trigger tonight they'll also at Brookings institute thank you so much sir for coming on and sharing your expertise will be back with you come back. Moving on now it's the eighth anniversary believe it or not of the tragic shooting in Tucson Arizona that left. Former congressman Gabby Giffords severely wounded six others killed today. Democrats fulfilling a promise up on Capitol Hill introduced some. Background check legislation I want to bring in now Peter ambler he's the executive director. Of the Giffords organization joining us from Capitol Hill has sponsored this legislation. Peter thanks so much for joining us done pretty big moment here in this movement that began eight years ago on after that shooting. To see this legislation be unveiled to see a democratic on the northbound majority now on the house a what does this bill do what do you think its chances are. Leave the politics around guns and shifted we have today or seen a dead house Democrats injured DC universal background checks bill. It is gonna it will work but it does is it insurers and every single. Current transaction with a background checks. Game. And turned it is and feedback here by. It's it's a bill is supported by over 90% of Americans. Democrats Republicans. The bill today is sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans. It is the product the funny eighteen mid terms when. We went head to head with the NRA congressional districts a process countries we eat dozens of NRA backed incumbents Angela. An elected in their place. Need you know champions for gun safety and it's those people who are going to be introduced seen this bill today. On the eighth anniversary of the Tucson shooting and hopefully we'll see it passed in the next couple months. There Peter sorry about the feedback their bed thanks for laying that out obviously a very significant moment. Hot and does have bipartisan support comprehensive background checks holes as you know show. Most people support them let's go back to Ben Siegel who's up on Capitol Hill in tracking the politics of this then. Hot big moment for Democrats as Peter was saying to get this introduced but it wouldn't give us a sense of of of where things stand. In terms of passage something libelous. Well there's a lot of optimism around this because as you mentioned this is the first time Democrats have controlled the house. Since that shooting since former congresswoman Giffords was shot. Eight years ago so there's a lot of excitement about moving this through the house. Within the first hundred days of this new congress is what I was told and there are some Republicans supporting this bill in the house but it's a very nominal group it's. It's some of the same cosponsor to legislation. Who were back in some of these bills in previous sessions of congress when a Republican leaders would not move on this so the bottom line is that we'll definitely see this passed through the house but in the senate the still phase is an important battle. As long as senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Yes so. It's so tough odds in in the senate of course Mary Alice but has been missing a lot of optimism this is certainly a big step forward for gun safety advocates in this last year between then that advocacy brought by the students and Parkland and the number of moms that were running. It's when he eighteen. As Peter semi sour real shift in the politics around gun control wesun people that are willing to say they were voting on this issue and this issue alone. And they're gonna go to the mat for an I think you're exactly right this is Democrats. Fulfilling a promise and really laying out some of their priority is and what a democratic government would look like. You Peter I know you've been with the congress and and for a long time since she was a member of congress on Capitol Hill what are we can talk test just about what today in this film means. On a personal level for you and the staff and and Danny Giffords has been a long journey for her. Thanks Mary Alice absolutely. It was nearly he's eight years ago today that I look up got a call that you know my boss had been shot. Six of her constituents has been murdered including calling it mind games arraignment. And yet today we're here in Washington with Gabby who will be joining speaker placing Carson constantly introduce the bill. And we'll be joined by dozens of other survivors of them bounce from across the country to and it's really. Their courage it's a testament to their courage to speak out to step up. And say that you know our loss. Might have been tragic though we can't take that back but will we can do. Days weeks and make sure that you know other people don't experience the same tragedies that. We do and need Democrats Republicans gun owners on gun owners. Moms veterans doctor is that. Army of gun safety advocates that to emerge over the past few years. They are following the lead of those courageous survivors that were way on Capitol Hill here today. And I'm that's why eight years since the shooting six years since -- American I started this organization. That this bill introduction means so much as it means that the politics of change that the voices of survivors need more than that places and her lobbyist. All right good Peter hammer executive director of the different organization thanks so much Peter for taking the time to come mama this sharing your values. Outlook for to have you back a look this afternoon. Shifting gears now to finally today some are turning to some heads spinning developments on an over the president's decision to pull American soldiers out of Syria this is a story that would began following. Couple weeks or so ago the president making that's an abrupt decision Mary Alice. And since then it seems like there's been a lot of confusion as to what is happening when it's happening and what the president wants. It's increasingly clear that there's not a clear plan and of the plan is shifting. In had major resignations. Over this language and proposals from the White House. It's huge shift in the administration because the decision from the president was so controversial. And yet questions now this week whether we're gonna backtrack entirely especially as allies in the region were really nervous. Sabina the president had to say as far as a really. Rapid exit plan cannot go to the Pentagon now for the latest or Elizabeth McLaughlin is tracking. Does the reporting on Syria out of their Elizabeth. In this this this whole head spinning nature of this story it was set off by national security advisor John Bolton sort of Hussein over the weekend that this is now it's withdraw is now conditional. And yet then today we have the Turkish president weighing in on his phone call with the president what's going on here. Hey Devin so I'm having a little bit trouble hearing that question. I'm but it really is a moment we are seeing the US and Turkey. At rides in the region and this is coming as ambassador Bolton was just rebuffed by president aired a wide. Who refused a meeting with pain and one of the areas that merry oust is just speaking to. Is the confusion over a then we heard from officials here at the Department of Defense that it could be longer possibly several months ever purports about a 120 day timeline. And now what you're hearing from Bolton as Wallace secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Is that there is no timeline because this is going to be conditions based. And so what that means is that they're talking about. Making strike this has truly been defeated inside Syria. And also that there protections for the courage and that's a huge issue between the US and Turkey those Kurds have been allies for US they've been valuable partners in the fight against ice says. And for Turkey they view them as as terrorists and they threatened to target them many times in northern Syria. So what's going to be key here is what happens to those Kurds and will there be assurances. Airline really blasted Boldon. Publicly today in in a speech saying that those those assurances I don't invest and that they are prepared to go into Turkey when US. The Charles I was sure does seem like we're back at square 12000. US soldiers inside Syria Elizabeth and yet the president said crisis has been defeated. And he had guarantees from the Turks but again that all seems off now we're back at where we start. I'm says I don't I'm actually not able to hear Hugh at all right now Ramo how well I think you're gonna. We will level lets you focus for Germantown Elizabeth thanks so much for Mary Alice. A point being that this this policy has seemed to go full circle. So many people have pointed out including nabbed the national security advisor and really remains to be seen American lives hang in the balance 2000 troops over there. Are they coming home the president had Cindy very quickly now not so sure. And Republicans on Capitol Hill. Really putting pressure on the White House to figure this out and didn't under control. Some of the president's biggest supporters up they are really worried about this one. Then Jim Mattis the Defense Secretary resigning over this very decision. As well fascinating mobile keep tabs on that and abcnews.com. And the ABC news app of course we hope you join us tonight. Live special streaming coverage of the president's address to the nation in the democratic response here at 9 PM eastern time. On all the ABC news devices you don't want to sign your iPhone you can watch this on your iPad. Your android phone of course one Hulu roku FaceBook Twitter. You can find this everywhere you know mullah. Perry also be here whole team leader join us then I'm Devin Dwyer Mary Alice parks and cynnex doctor.

