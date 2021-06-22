Transcript for Dem senator: Sen. Sinema’s filibuster argument doesn’t stand up to the moment

Let's go to somebody right from the front lines there in the United States senate democratic senator Martin Heinrich from New Mexico thanks for being with us senator. Don't think sir and so other Republicans and and a leader in the senate Mitch McConnell that they have a blanket objection to what this bill is about say they have essentially accused the Democrats your party trying to stage a federal takeover of the entire voting system. McConnell said that claims of racism have been debunked any points to high African American turnout. Last fall so what's your response to that. Ploy I think many of these days lost were in direct response to high African American turnout at last hall. And there is one party that is trying to shake consistently take voting access away. And away from black brown and young voters because. We saw ankle edited when you make it easy for people ashore loopholes DD. And I think that is the threat along with sort of conspiracy related from Donald Trump. That has put the Republican Party where they are on citing voting rights moments. Senator senator mentions changes to this bill including his proposal from voter ID requirements. What I think that the devil's in the details there in terms of how you define it if it's only a federal ID. Or a SE issue driver's license. That's something that a lot of my constituents in very rural. Tribal communities he said are often times don't have. My understanding of the conversations is that it goes a lot true that that. You know an electric bills for example could be used. Cheated to get access enables. We've shown that we can do elections in New Mexico without voter ID and may send an actor be able to to her to run the autopsy showed that we don't. We don't have voter fraud. But it is we're gonna have some compromise that's fine. We have to start from the point that the right to vote by every lawful American is not something that huge media would take away with with the state law. If this were to the party line vote senator other Democrat to win there's fifty Democrats and the vice president would cast the decisive vote but of course we're looking at the filibuster so. Senator Kirsten cinema others on a Democrat you witnessed today with her op Ed in the Washington Post opposing the filibuster. Pouring cold water on the idea that Democrats could get rid of those rules in order advance their agenda. And here's what she wretched stretch my support for retaining this sixty vote threshold that's the filibuster. Is not based on the importance of any particular policy it's based on. What's best for our democracy the filibuster she says compels moderation. And helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy polls. So senator you've spoken out in favor of ending the filibuster what do you make a pardon is a classic argument that that you know it descended the world's greatest debating society or whatever. Have to come together in a way no other body does what what do you think about her argument. You know I just don't they get stanza choose that moment where the facts. It's impact today as it's being used in the United States senator I've seen the filibuster. Bringing people together that's not what's happening at the moment ECUs. To permit any progress whatsoever and it's largely being used by Mitch McConnell. To choose you know from according view that says he would rather see the president shale lead that the country succeed. So I think you have to considered an active social luster was not. Rule in the senate for many years of worms created each it is a rule. And the right to vote is a right and in my view rice should drop rules say it is more important rules to protect constitutional. Rights of lawful Americans deal would cast a ballot. Then it 88 rule that it's really shown that it is at this point being used more often than not. And senator regardless today's vote is not expected to pass senator Schumer says he wants to hold the vote anyway. To show Americans that in his words Republicans are actively making it harder for people to vote. This time would be better spent working on legislation that does stand a chance of passing. I think everyone around here while you're young and the same time I will say this is eighty X essential issue. And we know where the Republican stand we know that they're gonna fight even having this debate because they don't want to have this debate. But I believe this is round one it along boxing match and I think the American people can see from this debate. Cruz island on what side my view. We're gonna come back and I actually think that the days of filibuster. Irrespective of my colleagues whoever sick. Days the filibuster is number. At some point we are going to be able to pass these reforms. And have the kind of access. To the dollar costs or -- whole Americans that we saw last year in the election and that is what house Republicans united against that's do you worry about the ramifications and getting rid of a filibuster if Democrats spend down the road don't hold the majority. Look it is annual couple ways there's new years ago. But elections should have consequences and I have served. Did and City Council I served in the House of Representatives and I've served in the senate. Bob I wouldn't say that this and it is more functional because this because of the filibuster. In the City Council that essar are so I think this is is debating mead. And the American people and my constituents in New Mexico. Expect us to deliver results and the filibusters key units from delivering results. All right New Mexico senator mark directly appreciate your time today thank you. Street view repeated.

