Democratic candidates debate: Addressing country's racism

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis asks the 2020 Democratic candidates how they plan to address the racial divide.
14:23 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democratic candidates debate: Addressing country's racism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:23","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis asks the 2020 Democratic candidates how they plan to address the racial divide.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65580372","title":"Democratic candidates debate: Addressing country's racism","url":"/Politics/video/democratic-candidates-debate-addressing-countrys-racism-65580372"}