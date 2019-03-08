Second Democratic debate: Post-show Night 1

More
ABC News Live analyzes the biggest moments from the first night of the second Democratic primary debate.
53:35 | 08/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Second Democratic debate: Post-show Night 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:35","description":"ABC News Live analyzes the biggest moments from the first night of the second Democratic primary debate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64744053","title":"Second Democratic debate: Post-show Night 1","url":"/Politics/video/democratic-debate-post-show-night-64744053"}