Transcript for Democratic debate’s key quotes

My campaign will now give up freedom dividend of 1000 dollars a month for an entire year to ten American families someone watching this at home right now. Its original dividend. All right who broke the dam built with what makes that smoke and while Bernie wrote that down I read the battle. And on page eight. Bill it is says that we will no longer have private insurance as we know it can do. Not have to find you just said that didn't sit at two minutes ago. You just two minutes ago that they would have divided or did you said they would have to rely I had to buy any time how are you forgetting what you enigmatic brilliant for. Senator I am pleased and so I know a lot of doctors. And they tell me that they spend a lot of time on people work avoiding being sued and navigating the insurance bureaucracy. In El Paso they've said you don't have a longstanding record on insisted they said well do you think China. Is responsible for what happened nice it will not. I mean obviously he and pulled the trigger but he's certainly been tweet happy ending this. Are you proposing taking away their guns and how would this work. I am if it's a weapon that was designed to kill people. Hell yes we're gonna take your AR fifteen your AK 47. My problem would Vice President Biden inquiry pointed this out last time is every time something good about Barack Obama comes up he says no I was there I was there I was there that's me too. And then every time somebody questions. Part of the administration that we are both part of he says well that was the president I mean he wasn't take credit for Obama's work. But not have to answer. Step one is appoint a secretary of education who actually believes in public education. The kid comer from a very poor school are have a very poor background. We'll hear four million words fewer spoken by the time I get there they don't touch me not I'm gonna go like the rest of duke twice over.

