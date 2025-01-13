Biden says hostage-release, ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel 'on the brink'

In a speech touting his foreign policy legacy, President Joe Biden on Monday said the U.S. was "pressing hard" to close a deal that would see some of the hostages held by Hamas freed.

January 13, 2025

