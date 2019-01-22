Transcript for Democratic leaders reject Trump's plan to reopen government

And as I mentioned at the start of this this is day 32 of the parcel. Government shut down we want to check in with EDC's Sabrina Marshall who is breaking down. What this means war immigration. Hi Stephanie the buildup ms. McConnell is expected to introduce includes funding for the president's promise border while. And he expected Democrats to get behind it because it also included some legislative protection or relief. For those so called dreamers that Democrats and immediately shut it down because it wasn't it permanent solution to the problem that also hidden within that bill as language of the Democrats. We'll definitely not be supportive of it includes changes are the temporary protected status program. It will only protect those who come from certain countries it completely excludes. Every when it comes from African countries of the Middle East as well. And so that's going to be very difficult to get Democrats on board with the probably bigger than that are changes to the refugee program the language in this pilgrimage the college expected to introduce. Would drastically change the way Iraqis are process for the US specifically minors you expected them to say if you come to the border and a language in this bill makes it very clear that if they come to the border to try your refugee they will be turned away and immediately deported and possibly barred from even applying for refugee status again. They want to open refugee processing centers. With in the northern triangle in a south American countries in Central American countries. To help ease the flow north but in doing so they're also saying you can no longer apply. Any port of entry for refugee status and if you do we can charge you for illegal entry and that includes miners which it would be it drastic change from current US policy and in some case of international law so you can definitely see Democrats not supporting this bill not just because they don't to the permanent solution for doc. But because it does not include protections for children refugees. And those temporary protected status. And this those people trying this get temporary protective status Stephanie. Serena thank you very much.

