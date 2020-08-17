Transcript for Democratic National Convention kicks off with unprecedented 4-day virtual event

Just 78 days from the general election and today kicks off one of the largest events an election year the Democratic National Convention. We are tracking it all right here at ABC news live this week is building speeches by some of the party's biggest stars. And able and with Joseph Biden and come on Harris accepting their nominations as the democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates. A new ABC news Washington Post poll has Joseph Biden leading president I'm 53 to 41%. Among registered voters. The candidates gave us of a preview of what's to come at their first official event together as running. I knew we're in the battles. And sold the nation. Customers decided to run. I'm proud now to have. Senator Harris. And my side in that battle she shares of the same intensity. She's someone who knows what's his. Night and the people are glued Jill and I will fight for every day in the White House. And let me tell you as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments being four. The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Is open and shut us. For more on what tricks. Activity and see this week I'm joined by ABC news political director Rick Klein in Washington for economic pulling any punches that's pressure but both. The democratic and Republican conventions are mirth and virtual this year because of the pandemic. What kind of a rolled of these conventions traditionally play and how might that change this year. Modern conventions essentially our TV shows anyway so there's a certain intellectual Odyssey is saying. The that this is all going to be virtual this is all going to be geared toward that. TV audience it's gonna be weird though I tomorrow might weirder than even watching sports in the age of Covert nineteen not to have any reaction. Any the sights and sounds the funny hats the balloons the streamers the the pyrotechnics that can happen. All of that is out because we're in this new virtual world so. It's really gonna be on the speakers that to keep to these tighter time frames deliver those messages as as quickly as they can. And as compelling a fashion as they can but but frankly no one really knows what to expect this is never happened before. No more ban is now bad dance knows whatever holy dip. Exactly good and that's the fun of a convention instead it's gonna have to rely on on a whole lot of speeches and they'll be plenty of them even though they'll be quite a bit tighter than they've been in years past also on that note we got four nights of the DNC they all have different themes with different speakers to fit those themes. Tonight is all about we the people what are some of the highlights. This night is intended to show the potential breath of the Biden coalition going from ideological left or right you have senator Bernie Sanders. I and you have a former governor John Kasich a Republican who ran for president just four years ago. So that I think is one indication you also got awesome red state Democrats up people like senator Doug Jones from Alabama. And the ended the night is going to be Michelle Obama the First Lady as we know is one of the most popular figures if not be most popular political figure in the country she's taped her speech. A bananas going to be the last thing that that that's out delegates virtually in and the audience on this the C tonight. Find a former president Brack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama have most stayed on the sidelines during his campaign. But they will both be speaking during this convention given things are virtual how much more important eyes things like you know star power and having big names behind you. The Democrats need motivation they need that it more than unity at this moment which is unusual because usually you come into dimension to talk about all the divisions. Fights over party platform and or they're going to be boos when certain speakers get opera cheers for certain lines all of that is gone so instead this really is about. I getting the democratic base and any independents and maybe even Republicans motivated to vote. That's where the obamas come in particularly Michelle Obama spoke the law folks a lot of are experts on. A voter registration voter engagement are getting out there and finding a rationale for people at home to connect and I think the choice of Kabul Harris according to or polling. I and other indications have only been positive so far for the early rollout. Rick we can't let you go without playing a little bit of our favorite game stuff. Lions only appropriate that we do one that is beamed around the conventions are you ready Rick. I think your favorite gay not as it would not go. Fair enough but it's my shows off we go out brits who is the first candidate nominated at a Democratic National Convention and where was it held. The first I but it I had to go to Baltimore does that have so many but I I don't think I can tell you the first. Convention nomination that I don't have all right well we'll give it here as it entered Jackson in some more Baltimore Baltimore they'd had a lot it's. Its interest in Chicago's have the most Baltimore's the second most. I'll pour Milwaukee they've never had one before this year and I guess they're gonna have to wait for any kind of a real convention of the city but Andrew Jackson in Baltimore sounds like a good answer and I just showing off earlier action knowledge of the here. Rick who is the first nominee to speak in person at a convention. Who that's a good one ominous go. I'm gonna go with Roosevelt Franklin Roosevelt you are Karl. Joseph Biden is 77 years old who was the oldest nominee for president or vice president for either party. I'm and a goal with John McCain for that this is a tough one Henry David. With the Democrats nominated for vice president at age 81 the olden nominee ever for either party for top office. It's okay contested conventions used to be a lot more comments so which yeah Benton had the longest nominating process before picking a nominee. The date they were they sometimes wins the teens about I can't tell you when the longest was there hasn't been one and a second ballot though. C eighty partial credit for this little piece of knowledge since 1952. So it's been awhile since we've Havoc investigate mentioned what's the answer for the the most number of ballots. Answers 1924. After 103. Tries over the course of seven. John Davis was selected as the democratic number you imagine covering that one I still here still voting. And we're finally Rick which city has hosted the most conventions you might have already said this foe Chicago Yasser moved to Chicago it's that it midwest to bring a central location so. Easy to get to by train although it's weird they haven't had one I think since 1986 now so a bit of a drought for the windy city act but it's no walk is turn right that's your thing. That well Milwaukee that this is their big opportunity it would have been fun and their people walk eerie talking like give us 20/20 four but there they wanna be back in four years. I replied always great thanks her. Rushing us up on the. Playing with us our alphabet. And from here I'll be sure to tune in tonight at 7 PM eastern for ABC news live special coverage of the kick off to the twenties when he Democratic National Convention. George David and Lindsey Davis we'll all bring you the latest. And that's tonight 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news.

