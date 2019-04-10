1-on-1 with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke

More
O'Rourke talks gun control policy, impeachment, immigration and fundraising.
4:12 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:12","description":"O'Rourke talks gun control policy, impeachment, immigration and fundraising. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66050975","title":"1-on-1 with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke","url":"/Politics/video/democratic-presidential-candidate-beto-orourke-66050975"}