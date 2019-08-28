Transcript for What's next for Democratic presidential candidates who make 3rd debate

We're just hours. A way out from learning the democratic presidential candidates which ones have qualified for that third. Our primary debate in Houston it's the ABC news. I Univision debate on September 12 possibly the thirteenth ten candidates have made the cut so far here they are. They have not met the polling guidelines which saw first thereof are 2% in four polls more than 130 unique donors nationwide. The big questions now we knew we have more candidates to fill more than one night of debate and how. Is the DNC responded to some of the criticism from those who won't. I get on the stage one juror number political director Rick Klein who has been. I anxiously awaiting that ended the day today when that final cut off we'll take place also joined by so she. I hit a host says she's the communications director at the DNC overseen some of the preparations thank you so Schieffer for joining us requests are with you a midnight is the deadline tonight. We've several candidates were on the bubble where they need another poll or two or three to hit 2% in. Where are we at this hour do we expect more polls to come out today. We know of no additional polling that is out plan to be released by midnight tonight of course we can't control all other media outlets are or any of the approved pollsters but. We don't know anything there were two new polls that came out this morning. One from Suffolk university and USA today the other from Quinnipiac University. Neither of those polls change the math for anyone the the candidates who are closest Candice are on the bubble. Including Marianne Williamson including told C govern and including top sire is only one poll short none of them really came close state to getting that 2% threshold. In the case of one of the polls at least not only a handful of respondents even named any of those so. And not there were no changes based on those that that brown appalling from this morning which may end up being the last round of polling we're just not sure. In the window as rapidly closing in at this stage I think we can say it's likely ten candidates in lesser some surprise pulled becomes a little bit later but there's still some certification. The needs to be done so she once the deadline passes. It's actually the DNC that set these rules and they'll certify the results make sure that. Approve polls. Have been net vetted and checked here also those donors ensure you guys go through those roles bring us inside the certification process what. Happens after tonight's deadline passes absolutely the threshold. It agreed upon by that the network and the DNC and what happened and is that they haven't 1159 tonight. She reached the grassroots fundraising threshold and the polling brush filled and then tomorrow all the candidates. Wilson Manson there qualification materials by 11 AM at that point we will review the materials both. When it comes to the for polls and where they have reached 2% -- high air. And that they have reached the 130000. Unique donations on the grassroots fundraising brush apart after that we will make an ounce Nat ion. You may fit and and so we're really excited about the potential. One night but if there are letting candidate as he mentioned before we will have two nights. In this but some discussion on an on line and certainly among the candidates and ballot. Which polls are are good enough to tick tick count basically remind everybody about how the DNC. Set forth those parameters there would there was a set pool right of polls that could be qualifying polls. Absolutely need our national polls. And that is being used in previous debates cycles and I just want to remind you a little bit. And here he where is that the DNC gave all of the candidates ample notice. What the threshold would be and the polls that would be used we gave about each candidate about five months notice and you might remember in 2015. Republicans and only looked act would be. Five previous holes and Democrats gave it their candidates about three months. Q qualifying for their debates in the fall sound. You know when it comes to being fair and transparent and inclusive and really communicating the rules to eat kidded that he and he had gotten over and be lines. And including as many polls as possible. As well as giving them ample notice and there have been 21 and then pulls the 21 chances for candidates to reach 2%. And and they only needs you got four times that the Drexel is pretty loud here and and we're excited about the debate and a few weeks. Rick if it holds a ten candidate debate on one night will be significant change and pivot in this campaign as we head into the fall it would be. Bad news for half the field half the field at debated in both Miami and Detroit. Put pose a pretty big opportunity for some of this for our candidates. Well ya have to fielded it and it makes it entirely different having anything on everything on one night the other big thing is that all of the the major contenders and the minor in an is that they're able to get through no matter where you are that top ten you have a staged you're you have a opportunity to make your case up against the front runners. We haven't seen the debate that's feature that yet that would change if things hold. At these ten and I think it just makes for different dynamic and I think. When you circle in on the debate the Democrats have been having around electability they're going to be able to have that argument rather directly if that's where they choose to take the direction the conversation when you Havel the front running candidates in one place since. Libya in interest in dynamic if it holds so she back to use some of the democratic candidates have day and we're talking about the rules they've been sounding out. I sounded off past 24 hours about not qualifying Marianne Williamson one of them. For example says that she was complaining about the number of of pulls you said there 21 qualifying pool she said there should have been more Steve Bullock. A governor of Montana has has called the rules arbitrary cities DNC to be rules of turn this primary ended a Hunger Games. I'll want to give you a chance to respond to some of this criticism that this eleventh hour that rules are fair. Absolutely we'll 2% is not a high threshold and a hundred bad fat 130000 better is that neither Jesse below that a contact in June of 2015 Hillary Clinton nearly doubled. That threshold and when it came to the grassroots fundraising and then you need to remember. If that we understand that Donald Trump is a prolific grassroots fund raiser we get that we know they he is raising record fines whoever democratic nominee is. They want me to compete with ham and if you're looking at history and the last forty year is. You'll notice that no one had gone ion. To be the democratic nominee and hold under 2% in the fall before Iowa sell I mean when you're looking at this threshold it is fair is transparent is frankly low. And that we can get an adult all of the democratic candidate ample time to meet it. And we should say some of the candidates who may not make the cut off for the ABC news debate in September could still. On meet that threshold in the intervening period in both before October debate is also still a chance for them to come back but thank you for explaining the rules in the process will be back with the associate. Analysts have from the DNC recline tomorrow's the big day Rick we'll find out. How about that debate you can watch the debate here on ABC news live on ABC news on KT RK if you're in Houston. And I Univision it won't happen at least that's September 12 possibly also that there are ten from a have that Steve set tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.