I'm Armando Garcia and Milwaukee Wisconsin and you're watching ABC news live. Four presidential candidates made their official Latino Zack. Lou acts presidential town hall lacked the League of United Latin American Citizens as the old elude this organization. Cater to the Latino community. In the country and integration with at the forefront of everybody's mind and certainly in the remarks. Of all of these candidates specifically this idea of decriminalizing border crossings now this comes as the trump administration continues to put pressure on the immigrant community by. Calling for nationwide raids this weekend. And wanting to add a citizenship question. To between twenty cents and senator Warren release an immigration policy head of the events today which includes a proposal to decriminalize border crossings and move that the man Castro. The first presidential candidates propose an immigration bill. Said he welcomed. And even though Joseph Biden was not on the stage tonight. Castro slammed him for not being in favor of decriminalizing border crossings. By repealing section thirteen 25 of the immigration and nationality act which would make crossing the border illegally a civil offense. Rather than a criminal one. Not during a huddle with the reporters after the town hall former congressman Biddle wrote defended his position that you not in favor of repealing that section. But said he wants to rewrite it. So that people who come Seeking Asylum and pose no threat to others can come to the United States. Without being prosecute senator Bernie Sanders also laid out his vision for immigration reform. But many of the questions he faced where about his plan to provide Medicare for raw but he also likened the plight and Latino immigrants to his own. Family's history pointing out that his father fled Nazi persecution in Poland. Armando Garcia and Milwaukee Wisconsin near watching ABC news five.

