Transcript for Democratic presidential field shakeup, blue surge in several state elections

On ABC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week a crowded democratic race for president may be getting even some more company. Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is making plans to become a democratic candidate for president. And a leading candidates are taking notice I have no no problem with him getting in the race. In and in terms of he's running because we aren't last polls I looked at country forehead. The addition of another candidate a billionaire new Yorker who was once a Republican and an independent could refocus the democratic debate. About what it means to be electable. In the meantime though other Democrats are busy getting actually elected. It was another big election night for Democrats who had strong showings in Virginia Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Thank you all so much. President trot may be losing ground in some places but he's stronger than ever and others are familiar face has also joined the senate race in Alabama. The president's doing a great job former attorney general Jeff Sessions wants his old senate job back. The biggest obstacle though may be the president he's professing loyalty to. Trump famously no longer his biggest fan but we're a hot as they. I happen I have it added. Next week brings a new milestone in the impeachment debate the first public hearings on the topic will be held on Wednesday. For the candidates who happen to have DDoS back in Washington this could be the start of a much more intense phase Rick Klein ABC news Washington.

