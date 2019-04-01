Democrats announce anti-corruption bill

More
Top Democratic leaders unveiled an ambitious anti-corruption bill.
2:00 | 01/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats announce anti-corruption bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60167934,"title":"Democrats announce anti-corruption bill","duration":"2:00","description":"Top Democratic leaders unveiled an ambitious anti-corruption bill.","url":"/Politics/video/democrats-announce-anti-corruption-bill-60167934","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.