Transcript for Democrats call on acting EPA chief to distance himself from Scott Pruitt

I've been asking for an oversight hearing which EPA administrator for four many months. And I'm pleased that our committee is holding hearings today. And I got to be honest with him even more pleased that the person sitting to witness table. Is are acting administrator and that is his plans but I'm encouraged that there'll be a number of the differences between. Mr. Wheeler and mr. Pruitt in the way that they approach this important leadership role. For example I don't expect to hear as much as a peep from mr. real today about used mattress shopping your chick filet here. Fancy moisturizer that while we do need to hear from mr. Wheeler today. Is Alec plants differentiate himself from mr. Pruitt cause. A range of environmental policies that are far more consequential. Washington Post noted that we were trading administrator was known for quote. Sipping organic juice infused with KO. For an acting administrator who collects Coca-Cola. When revealing. Or that said mr. lamb summit present to you two days we begin answering to Arab. Your collection and something of our staff found presario in the fall places the senate cafeteria. I thought you might like to have it's a bottle of Coca-Cola actually has a word we elect. A I don't know if yes on a special deal I. Sunny and ivory don't know about Andrew with its its very distinct but this is your bottle. Nobody needs something stalker before before he finished. Thank you for the Coke on need to clear that through our ethics and and house but. I do appreciate that thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.