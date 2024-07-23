Democrats continue to circle wagons around VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris' historic presidential campaign is receiving unprecedented financial support as she hits the campaign trail. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien discusses Harris' candidacy.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live