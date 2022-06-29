Democrats held on to control of Senate, but Republicans are closing in on House

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs beat Trump-backed Kari Lake, who denied the results of the 2020 election, in the Arizona gubernatorial race.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live