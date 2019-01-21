Transcript for Democrats will introduce a bill to help provide financial relief to unpaid workers

Now to the government shut down stretching into week five overnight president from thinking federal employees. For working without pay the number TSA screener skipping work hit a new high over the weekend. At Democrats rejected a proposal polled by the president as a compromise. And conservatives are not on gore either ABC's Kenneth rodent has the latest from Washington Kenneth good morning. Good morning to make great to see you my friend happy and okay day to you. No holiday even schedule for president trop on Twitter he has commented about the shut down. Continuing to call his player not compromise democratic leaders say it's a non starter as they move forward with the other bills to try to reopen the government. Week five of the partial government shutdown president from the congressional Democrats will continue pushing separate plans to reopen government. This is a common sense compromise both parties should embrace. Over the weekend the president offered congress three years a protections for dreamers. Young people brought to the US illegal use minors in exchange trump wants that five point seven billion dollars were southern. Are you confident GOP support is there for a plan along trumps base. And among conservatives in the house lauding the presence but it reasonable compromise on the table. Democrats reportedly planned to count are proposing no money for the wall but a billion dollars for border security. How for infrastructure. Or offering some of those protections that he took away back. In exchange for the war is not a compromise but hostage takings. This week Democrats and reduce the new bill to help provide financial relief to 800000 federal workers. Who were not getting paid the TSA tells ABC news the agency is an unchartered territory. The number of employee called louse increased 8% this weekend. It's demoralizing. Because you go to war and he expects. You know pay for far more then you'll wake opened in your bank account of the. TSA is now implementing contingency plans and despite the shut down hundreds showed up at this TSA job cratered in Minnesota. And that job fear was planned before the shut down senate majority leader Mitch McConnell plans to bring up. The president's proposal for a vote tomorrow but it likely won't get them needed sixty votes to pass. Victor Jeanette. And the happy LK day to you and on a busy day in Washington Hepburn thing PO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.