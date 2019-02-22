Transcript for Democrats launch bid to block President Trump from border wall money

I'm ABC's John Parkinson at the White House and you're watching ABC news lives. Just last week president trump declared a national emergency at the southern border in an effort to acquire more funds for the border wall that he wants to build. There at the US Mexico border. Now today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that they will vote on a resolution to terminate that national emergency. Next Tuesday represented in the first punch from house Democrats in this long fight ahead more than 225 Democrats cosponsored the bill. While some Republicans have expressed concern about the president's executive action just one. Michigan Republican just in the mosh join the democratic effort to terminate the national emergency proclamation. According to the national emergencies act any national emergency declared by the president shall end if there's a joint resolution terminating the emergency that's enacted into law. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office president trump vowed to veto the measure if it ever makes it to his desk. Well let me tell it 100%. 100% at I don't think it survives until we have too many Smart people that. One border security so I can't imagine if it's about being tell but I will veto it yes. So far there doesn't seem to be sufficient support on Capitol Hill to override a presidential veto. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that this'll be just the first attempt the Democrats will take. To undo the president's national emergency declaration. For ABC news live I'm John Parkinson at the White House.

