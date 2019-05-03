Transcript for Democrats launch obstruction of justice probe into Pres. Trump

Disgraceful abuse said pathetic political gains those are just some of the adjectives. Well the White House is using to describe the sweeping investigation it. By house Democrats. Let's bring in our Karen Travers their apple White House and kerik expected this right we knew that at the beginning of the year Democrats were going to take over the house. And it was going to be completely different ball game there on Capitol Hill and for the White House. Com and it didn't within their right. Right for the demo. Investigate it is and Stephanie the Democrats will say that Republicans didn't do this over the past two years so they have to follow the rule of law and they're going to investigate the president. His administration his businesses and to his family. The White House is also anticipating this from the moment that the midterm elections were called for the Democrats in the house. They started staffing up adding lawyers who would focus exclusively on these investigation so now we have. A very big probe by the House Judiciary Committee and Stephanie this is of course the committee that could move forward on impeachment for the president they have the authority to do that. And this isn't very wide ranging investigation that's going to look at possible allegations of corruption obstruction of justice and abuse of power by the president. The chairman congressman Jerrold Nadler has sent letters to AT one different people there and cities to try and get information. It's set a deadline of two weeks they want all of that back by march 18. And Stephanie they're looking at trying to get information from the president's sons Don junior and Eric has sent him on Jared Kushner. Senior and former senior advisors like Steve Bannon hope hickson also top officials on his current campaign the reelection campaign. And the Trump Organization. House Democrats just getting started and Karen I'm moving on to the president's national emergency declaration. We know the senate is set to block that declaration with surprising release some Republicans. And joining Democrats in voter voting against it. Yeah fort Republicans have now come out in the senate to say that they would be supporting this resolution. Blocking the president's emergency declaration to build a border wall with funding that had been approved by congress somewhere else. You have Susan Collins of Maine Lisa Murkowski of Alaska Tom till is a North Carolina and now the new one. Rand Paul he says you know this is an overreach of power that gives them for that means the Democrats have enough. Support mayor to push this through now this will inevitably. Be be towed by the president and Stephanie doesn't seem like congress. Has that veto proof majority to override that but this'll be notable this is a very strong statement pushing back on something that is a top priority for the president. And this would be his first Vito. Certainly what Karen Travers live at the White House for us thank you so much.

