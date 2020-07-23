Transcript for Democrats say potential Republican stimulus proposal 'falls short'

If we want to open our schools if we have to open our economy. We must defeat this virus. We had hoped for this legislation. To heroes act we can put forth as two months in one week ago. They said they needed a pause. Both. Still are not prepared. In use the part to prepare. And what we have seen so far. Off very short. Of the challenges that we face in order to defeat the virus and two. Open to in order to open our schools and to open our economy. Science science science and science. Seems to be ignored. The delay the denial. Have caused deaths. We can do something about it. But we kept we must have. The the appropriate response. To live in terms of testing on tracing treating. Just dealing with the virus. Now that senate Republicans have finally woken up to the calamity in our country. They have been so divided so disorganized so un prepared. That they have struggled to even draft a partisan proposal within their own conference. They can't come together. Even after all this time. It appears. The Republican legislative response to co bid is on unified. And serious. Unsatisfactory. And according to reports. The White House and senate Republicans want to cut the enhanced unemployment benefits that Democrats secured. In the care zapped. To a percentage. But workers former wage that's right America if you lost your job through no fault to your own. And can't go back to work because this administration has mismanaged the crisis. Republicans want you to take a pay cut of 30% or even more. Number of unemployment claims unfortunately increase this week for the first time in fifteen weeks and Republicans are fighting with themselves over how much to caught. Unemployment benefits. One of the reasons we're up against this clip is because the Republicans have tethered. He heroes act passed two months and a week ago. Nancy and I sent a letter to McConnell three weeks ago saying let's sit down and negotiate not think now we're up against the cliff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.