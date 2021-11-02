Transcript for Democrats present previously unseen footage from Capitol siege

So what can we expect from the trial today ABC news Washington reporter faked the moon bay and Leo right we're gore ABC news contributor an associate professor of history at Brandeis University. Are here to break it down for his latest good morning face I'll start with you Democrats. Presidential a lot of new video evidence yesterday what are they planning today. Well Diane after then. Gut wrenching presentation yesterday Mehdi emotional terrifying re playing of what happened here on Capitol Hill on January 6. The lawmakers county housing fees and managers today it will focus solely on the tie a bow basically bringing everything back together as they wrap up your case and adapt case will be that. Former president don't shrug. Is singularly responsible. For the violence that we saw here in junior is 62 in order to make that case today he'll be focusing on the lack of remorse and inaction of former president Donald hundred during the insurrection and we always saw a sore preview of that yesterday for example during the and the presentation will be played video of the former vice president Mike as being rushed to safety. They also showed video. But some supporters of Reading his street in real time two minutes before the vice president Mike Pence was rushed to safety the former president weeded that Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what needed to be dining on a bullhorn here on the capitol grounds his supporters some supporters were reading that sweet and then we saw video of them chanting hang might tend to hang my pencil that Democrats it would try to say and that the former president knew that former vice president was in danger and act did absolutely nothing. To help the case instead he reveled in what was happening and date they're going to try to connect the dots in and that situation he'll also bring up the legal issues that are at play in this impeachment trial so all of that they say we'll include some new evidence they are not elaborating on what that new evidence. Is but we we expect to see more videos today as they make their case and wrap of the opening argument. And fit what we know about the Republican reaction to the evidence presented so far could this change. The minds of any senators who were inclined to quit going into this. Well Democrats certainly hope that they can still it seems to minds of some report and Republicans here after this trial is over before that though but we're not seeing much of any movement here if you're saying that they are staying at they're convinced that it is the air we saw yesterday. That senator Mitt Romney for example came out of that presentation. Stating that he it brought tears to his eyes he was disturbed by Lisa Murkowski same as she was angry she was also disturbed and then he she said and the evidence was damning wished he had seen police. Chuck Grassley saying that he was oblivious to how bad things really were on January 6 so. It was very emotionally solid visible reaction from these senators on both sides of the aisle Republicans are out of the group of Republicans also reacting as well saying that what happened years shouldn't have happened but the problem is a lot of them don't think that the Democrats are really connecting the dots and connecting it to what president Tron former president trump actually did so they believe what the writers did with separate it was bad it CB condemned these to be held accountable but. Former president Donald Trump had nothing to do with that of course the Democrats need at least seventeen. Republican senators to vote with them to convict former president Donald Trump and at this point we're seeing that is highly unlikely. And Leah used to. In the video reminded everyone of how close is came to being. A political massacre can UN pact that a little bit and why you think that's so important. We think one of the things that we sought. Both in the video that was already released agreed that. Can't treat a majority of the country esteem but also any newly released videos is that these writers were right they year they were right in the kind of capitol rotunda but also within space sometimes even the within where these senators are released politicians more she and I are close and Atlantic race. I'll keep eight years by the recent adorable wind out. They were able ends its geek. I harm. A lot of ways that we think about this are simply well it didn't have but instead with those video showed us is that we came within moments within seconds within a a critical decision of actually seeing something her ripping it. I in the state of the capitol attending her rep that was directed against politician. Making this wasn't in her bully this isn't just people. And I don't think we should down in what we're seeing with a manager's excuse. If you're presenting a case. Or why the should be taken seriously. Why this should be taken aggressively. And why and pack it not Wear a few choice decisions is what led to political violence and bloodshed. And why do you think that's so important to the I know it's not a legal case but for the an intensive purposes for the legal arguments that they're trying to make. In pointing the finger at the president. Would think one of the things that they're trying to do is remind the senators. This wasn't just simply you know testing on wrong bet its violent attack. Overthrow the government of the United States overturned sitting politicians. Republicans. Ian Democrat. And super many of many people watching the adage. Republican Democrat they were deeply. Why is the British. That image. Police officer who is being for auction was screaming and crying in east CE you know it's intense violent moment. We know that it directly. Senators who were not just here in the moment later watching. How are all game. So too is power image of seeing. Protesters and the writers and insurrection. Reading Donald trumps any. At tweet and using them as Iraq it's listening to his speech and using them as Iraq so that they're trying to IDs together. In order to say it's not simply Ryan Adams on Kenya's violence. Instead it is Biron at the direction a sitting president of the United States so they what do you expect to hear from the defense to try to counter all of this. Quick defense made it clear that they are not going to do you. You know the merits of the actual weeks that they are interested in 21 thing that is unconstitutional. That eighty as a former president. That the president president trump should actually be in this scenario altogether that impeachment is being she albeit. But also too we think what we're going to see is it they're warning argument that week. Yes the trot the president can't really bad things yes he incited a group of supporters but he can't be held responsible for the actions. All of this on the mop the crap out that he was simply just engaging them in typical trump bashing and we're just all black and I actually don't think it necessary to ads are matters that much. A lot of these pre determined a lot of the jurors in the senators have already made up their mind about the weight their boat and one of the things. That the defense doesn't really know especially cared much about he is making hope your argument then back this is about simply running out the clock saying look. This is over mrs. Don and let's move on. Currently ever ever Goran faith in roommate thank you. And you can watch the impeachment coverage trial the coverage of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. Beginning around noon eastern right here on ABC news lives. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news I was here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis have a Grayson.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.