Transcript for Democrats projected to take control of Senate with Georgia runoff wins

Now official. John Johnson the Democrat has won in the stated Jordan yacht feels like a long time ago that only 24 hours ago it was voters in Georgia and both of those senate seats are flipping and it looked like a long shot for Democrats they. They sat there at the end of election night two seats short but they won both of them in the state of Georgia. And it will give. Democrats controlled the senate as a generate twentieth when Biden and Harris are sworn in Harris becomes the tiebreaking vote. And there's no small degree of irony in that that the images of up storming of the capital including the senate chamber today by trump supporters he will be Democrats in control of the senate as well as the house all of government come January 20. He declined thanks very much Mary Bruce that comes on January 20 when Joseph Biden. Is inaugurated a first item of business will be it was supposed to be. I dealing with the pandemic of course that we'll still be front and center. But these images today these actions today he's going to change the tenor. For this entire congress who's going marked the early days of the Biden presidency. That you know John that look at this image right here and that's exactly where the president is normally sworn in as. Quite a contrast to what we are seeing right there and and hard to imagine that this does it. Loom large still and then overshadow much. The beginning of the Biden presidency you know what his top priority is been to trying unite the country is going to be very hard to do that. Clearly given what we are seeing given the Fed's obviously that many of the president's supporters simply don't you Joseph Biden is a legitimate president. Other Joseph Biden of course has promised repeatedly to be a president for all Americans whether you support him. Or not and he does want to get to business very rapidly of course tackling the pandemic. Is the top priority doing something to give Americans more of a financial lifeline so another stimulus. Another coup would stimulus bill is also some in the you're going to see happen. In quite short order and then because we're Democrats do control or will control congress that does change everything. It changes the scope and the scale. Of Biden's act ambitions here in his ability to the Phil so many. Of his campaign promises it doesn't change everything because of course it is a 5050 split in the senate that is a very. Very small majority what course that that the vice president elect Kabul Harris will be the tiebreaking. Vote but it does mean that on so many issues Joseph Biden will be able to go day that's certainly much bigger than he would have envisioned it for Republicans were still in control of the senate and just remarkable. To have this happen. Today agitated to have 24 hours after we saw these races. In Georgette to have. To see what we are seeing to see the divide in the Republican Party play out in this way is as remarkable.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.