Transcript for Democrats react to Trump's release of transcript

Whenever gonna key Democrat right now allow live from Capitol Hill for her reaction Kathryn Clark. A congresswoman of Massachusetts is the vice chair of the house Democratic Caucus congressman thank you so much for joining us. Today. So let's start with the breaking news win the fact that today your party is going to be able to see this whistle blower complaint can understand many. Later this afternoon in question. The DNI tomorrow what are you hoping to hear where the questions you want answered from the acting director Joseph Maguire. Yes I am heartened that the members of the Intel committee are going to be able to review this classified document. And we will see where this information takes us we are looking forward in the hearing. Because what Democrats are working for is getting the facts out to the American people. We have allegations. Here and frankly an admission from our president that he used. Threaten our national security in order. And so we are going to. We piece of information that we can about this whistle blower complaint. And make sure that the facts are before the American. Tell me about where your pardons to your party renowned on the question of impeachment we know that it about over just over 200. Your members have come out in support of the inquiry. Publicly but aren't you think the votes are there right now for a vote were held today and he's seen enough facts. That you think the party could have the vote today in impeach the president. Well what we've seen isn't that a president that has admit it and and his attorney Rudy Giuliani. Has admitted that they were willing to engage a foreign government. And ask for an investigation. Of an American sickness and that is an abuse of power that is a threat to our national security. And what Democrats are united. About is getting to the bottom of this protecting the integrity. Of our elections. Making sure at this eruption. Does not go unchecked. And what does all of this accomplish if at the end of the game the Republican controlled senate. Surely won't convict a president here some some critics even on the left saying this is a fool's errand where you sit of that. Thank defending our constitution. Defending the integrity of our elections. Making sure that were rooting out corruption in our government is always the right thing to do. And the fact that we don't know that ended this chapter of history that we can't foresee that. Does not mean that we don't proceed boldly. And that we stand up for our constitution. And that we'd be dad Chad to a president who has demonstrated time and time again. He doesn't respect the rule of law he sees himself as above that. And this time we have a whistle blower who was alerted us to what is being called by the intelligence committee community. Something that is both credible and urgent. And that is how we are going to respond with the urgency. And we have the utmost care to get the story and the pats and the truth in front of American people. And then from the congressman as the vice chair of the Democratic Caucus are very close with the speaker around we know that she's been very reluctant. Given the political risk involved would impeach your process to go down this path is there any concerning your part. About a backlash in public opinion on this given how Napoleon has banned and so few Americans actually support. And impeachment process right now. DeVon what I can tell you is that when I traveled around this country in the main times. I heard everywhere I went. Small town's red states Blue States. They urban cities and Americans do care about corruption. That they understand. That when we have corruption. When we're working for personal gain or only for special interests they're cut out of the conversation. Here in Washington. And bad things happen and their families they're concerned about how scared they're concerned about jobs and rebuilding infrastructure. But they understand that corruption. Is corrosive to our very democracy. So word and I. Exactly what we said we do when we take the majority. We're gonna continue to put the American people front and center here in Washington. And that means you boldly and courageously. Moving forward when we see that type of corruption. That the president has. Exhibited. In this particular case. Congress and the captain Clark of the great state of Massachusetts the vice chair of the Democratic Caucus thank you so much a congressman for coming on the briefing room. Thank you can't.

