-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 9, 2019
-
Now Playing: Republicans accuse Democrats of rushing impeachment process
-
Now Playing: Democrats to release at least 2 articles of impeachment on Tuesday
-
Now Playing: FBI director reacts to IG report on Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: No evidence of witch hunt against Trump: DOJ inspector general
-
Now Playing: DOJ inspector general concludes Russia investigation was justified
-
Now Playing: This was an ‘attempted overthrow’: Trump on inspector general report
-
Now Playing: 'It’s a disgrace what’s happened': President Trump on inspector general report
-
Now Playing: FBI director addresses inspector general report
-
Now Playing: Director of Investigations delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Castor delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Dem attorney delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Support for impeachment declines in latest poll
-
Now Playing: Collins delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Nadler delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee lays out evidence for impeachment
-
Now Playing: Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko calls impeachment process ‘unfair’
-
Now Playing: Ex-congresswoman pens op-ed on dark days after revenge porn
-
Now Playing: Inspector general set to release report on origins of Russia investigation