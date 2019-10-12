Transcript for Democrats to release at least 2 articles of impeachment on Tuesday

We're gonna begin with history in Washington this morning house Democrats are planning to announce articles of impeachment. Ince president come today after Monday's hearing summarizing their case for removing the president from office sources say Democrats have narrowed everything down to at least two specific charges. ABC's arena Marshall has the new details from Washington Serena. Good morning. Kenneth Tony good morning to both of you now those an ad that announcement by Democrats is expected in just a matter of hours are going to be having and 9 AM press conference will they will unveil those at least two impeachment articles. That'll be followed by debate and likely a vote on Thursday. Obstruction of congress and abuse of power to impeachment charges against the president expected to be unveiled later this morning sources tell ABC news. The charges are not yet finalized that followed a late night meeting Monday over Chinese food and a contentious ten hour hearing. My car is electable. Owner. Sharp cross examination of witnesses not badgering the witness. Continued commitment mr. chairman it is event the witness. Republicans continue to defend the president and criticize the process. And it's outrageous that we're trying to remove a president. Whether kangaroo court like this and Democrats say this is about a clear violation of the president's oath of office. He places own private interest. Ahead of I national security and the integrity of our elections. And constitutes a continuing threat. To the integrity of our elections and to a democratic system of government. President trumps persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country. To help him cheat to win an election. Is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections for president is still not participating in the house hearings but admitting that. You know what can move it very little it's a disgrace. It's a disgrace to our country. And while Monday's hearings it did not slam much new information. The charges announced this morning will ultimately come down to flip side lawmakers follow on. When it comes to president drums word so Ukraine's president. Will you do was in favor. I don't think there's any other way to read. Words on the page than to conclude that I don't think it supports that I think it's ambiguous. Democrats announcement is expected again at 9 AM eastern Kenneth Tony and that is going to be followed likely next week by a full floor vote. Meaning they'll get this impeachment vote done before the Christmas recess Kenneth Tony all right sir and I think you.

