Transcript for ‘Democrats trying to silence pastors, churches’: Trump

A society where that religion cannot prosper. A nation without faith united door. Because justice couldn't is that these cannot create without the glory of almighty god you know that very well. For America to thrive in the 21 century must read new tape that family. As the center of American lives. There are those who save these sacred beliefs are outdated. But we know they are just the opposite our traditions and our values art timeless. And immortal. Eight don't know what they're seeing. What in this. Our faith is needed now more than ever. While certain ads coming ago. It's eternal truth that tape and badly lead to the stability happiness and prosperity of nations. Yet as we speak. Every Democrat candidate running for president is trying to punish religious believers. And silence our churches and pastors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.