Transcript for Democrats take stage for last presidential debate of 2019

Seven presidential hopefuls take this stage at Loyola marymount university in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the democratic primary debates a food workers union is celebrating a victory but earlier this week they're fight almost stopped the debate in its tracks. After all the candidates said they wouldn't cross picket lines to a ten but a last minute deal avoided that. Fewer than half of the democratic bill qualified for tonight's debate and am those candidates only one is a candidate of color and just two are women. At some great equipment running in this race. You'd better still. I think that's very important candidates are putting new pressure on the DNC heat you feel diverse narrowing. Since then Scott. And I am I'm sorry to say that's headed the debates candidates are battling to attract more voters with big idea. Injuring gained just released his new health care approach supporting quote this spirited Medicare for all with some of his own tweaks. American history is not a very. Joseph Biden releasing a new TV yet. Our belief in democracy not billions one's. Bernie Sanders doing this saying he's adds seemingly aimed at key booted debts. After he held a big dollar private fundraising event does think the criticism is par for the courts everybody running for president needs to be able to explain. Why each of us is battered the other. In piece net president trump will likely be a hot topic of debate tonight to watch the debate started at 8 o'clock eastern time. A leg Gomez ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.