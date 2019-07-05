Transcript for Democrats subpoena Don McGhan to turn over documents related to Mueller investigation

Here and I wanna talk to about that Don and again because the White House just instructed him not to comply. To the congressional subpoenas so what's going on there. Yet this is a subpoena Kimberly than the House Judiciary Committee issued last month for the former White House counsel down again today is the deadline from again to turn over documents related to the Mueller investigation they've also set a may 21 deadline they wanna get him up to Capitol Hill and testify in person. Today though the White House there Serra Sanders the Press Secretary says they are not going to. They're gonna tell me again and not comply with that and that subpoena request to get documents will not happen. And it's pretty interesting to see how this plays out Kimberly because of course there are questions about whether or not the administration can try and clean executive privilege. On testimony that began his RD given to the special counsel's team under oath. All of this centers around what again told to Robert Mueller and his key adding 2017. The president asked him again repeatedly to fire the special counsel. Began told that the special counsel's team that he refused to do that and at one point even threatened to resign. The president insists that did not happen but remember McGann said this under oath the president has said this on Twitter. Democrats say that leaves a lot of questions still unanswered. Yen just for clarification the White House is allowed two and struck someone not to do this. That's what they say they are gonna say he added that he should not comply with this subpoena or request certainly the Democrats are gonna take issue with says. And then we'll see how this legal process plays out but. Legal experts say this is going to be an interesting case of whether or not the administration can say this can't move forward spending on how narrow or broad they approach this given that began was already given the approval to. Cooperate last year. And the year before that with a special counsel's team.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.