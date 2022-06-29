Democrats surprise, outperform polling in midterms

Amanda Renteria, an official on the 2016 Clinton campaign; and Ramesh Ponnuru, editor for The National Review, break down how the two parties are reacting to the results from the 2020 midterms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live