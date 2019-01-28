Transcript for Democrats uneasy about Howard Schultz's potential independent presidential bid

In Washington now let's shift over to the White House for the president had an eventful weekend. Several days after ending that government shut down giving in new interview overnight. And also responding to this widening field of democratic. A potential candidates let's bring in our Karen Travers now she's at the White House Karen the president was up tweeting. Are very early today about Howard Schultz of all people I guess he was watching sixty minutes. Meanwhile as the president said he watched that interview laughing on sixty minutes and he's at Howard show does not have the guts to run for president he says he agrees resulted. He's not the smartest person and then willed a self flattery there DeVon the president says America already has that referring presumably to himself. Is like a dared to Howard Schultz to get into this race certainly a lot of speculation about what that would do to a democratic nominee navy pulling away support not helping the president. It's going to be interesting that this be as these democratic candidates jump in Rick same couple dozen maybe there. How many the president decides to comment on and who he decides is worth his tweet and others who hope just let. Announce and move on yet he should. What hasn't engaged with all the Democrats are part of come forward so we'll have to keep an eye and that meanwhile hundreds of thousands. A federal workers today back on the job a huge sense of relief in Washington just came up this morning. Let's that let's listen to some of these workers out in California actually federal workers in California who are headed back to work today to Nicholas. I and the who relieved with. The reservation. I am excited to go back to work although you know when when news. The announcement is made that we gets go back to work but it's. There's no. Has instead sat back down again in three weeks that's you know very unnerving. In the here again. Just looking at the FaceBook feeds everyone's like worried. And then just builds up even more and more towards the end even Bologna continuing to work. Working with senators. And so you know amount of the tobacco and having people still back on Monday. That's while it's exciting because at least they know that in the next paycheck will be coming in about two weeks. And I'm excited fans. Want happy. It's over and and get back to work fifth circuit has room. He really look forward. So back to work but the clock is ticking Karen only three weeks on this on this funding measure negotiations underway but the president overnight. It's saying he doesn't think it's likely they'll reach a deal. Yet less than 5050 odds us with the president said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal DeVon the president doesn't seem confident that lawmakers are going to give him something. That he can except in that first interview you've played there unnerving that's really important word here because I think they're certainly. A sense among federal workers about being concerned that the president would follow through on the threat he made on Friday here at the White House. That he would shut down the government again in three weeks if he had to continue going to dig in his heels. On funding for a border while the debt and the other big element on the table of course. In that option to declare a national emergency. The president acting chief of staff Mick we'll be over the weekend said something that I think is very key to think about for the next three weeks he says the administration is already identified. More than five point seven billion dollars by asking how minute at heads in the heads of agencies and departments at look under every nook and cranny to trying to come up with some money that they can put aside in a pot to build the border wall. That's what the president could do it he declares that emergency. He certainly being done by people like Lindsey Graham his Republican allies on Capitol Hill but DeVon there are other Republicans who say. This would not be a good path to go down for the president it would set a bad precedent. And it would just get tied up in court so the president can do is write himself that big check and start building the wall moments after declaring an emergency yeah a lot of we'll back to about the possibility of another shot down to get that wall so we'll see these three weeks how they unfold Karen. You know you also have your polls on conversations out there in the middle of the country. I talking with radio stations today from ma all different quarters of the combination. Gives us is what they're talking about what it would of people out there interest at Emory comes to shut down. The question I got this morning on radio I'm ready when to recap how the shutdown ended on Friday angle over the president's comment. But that threat of doing it again question I kept hearing from radio angers an ABC stations was. Would he actually do that again would he put these federal workers in that position in just three weeks after they get back to work. After the government the economy get back cop up and running. How could he do that I think that changes in question for Republican lawmakers and we certainly saw them over the weekend. Many signaling they thought this did not go well nothing was dean from 35 days of the government being shut down. Poll numbers were not good for the president or Republicans and you certainly is salt little appetite. To be back in this position in three weeks that'll be the big key to Republicans break with the president. And I hope that we have an optimistic positive outcome this time Karen at the end of this negotiation period thanks so much for your reporting as always care.

