Transcript for Democrats unveil 2 impeachment articles against Trump

The framers of the constitution recognized. That someday a president might come to office who would abuse that office. Betray the public trust. And undermine national security to secure foreign help in his reelection. And who would seek to abrogate the power of congress to hold him accountable. They recognize this danger. And they prescribed a remedy and that remedy is impeachment. It is an extraordinary remedy and one that I've been rocked reluctant to recommend. Until the actions of president trump gave congress no alternative. We stand here today because the president's continuing abuse of his power has left us no choice. To do nothing would make ourselves complicit. In the president's abuse of his high office the public trust and our national security. The president's misconduct. Is as simple and as terrible as this. President from. Solicited a foreign nation Ukraine. To publicly announce investigations. Into his opponent. And a baseless conspiracy theory promoted by Russia. To help his reelection campaign. President trump abuse the power of his office spy conditioning to official acts to get Ukraine to help his reelection. The release of hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid that nation desperately needed. At a White House meeting within ally trying to fend off Russian aggression. In so doing he undermine our national security and jeopardize the integrity of our next election. And he does so still. The evidence of the president's misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested. And how could it not be when the president's own words on July 25. I would like you to do us a favor though. Late so bear his intentions his willingness to sacrifice the national security for its own personal interests. And when the president got caught. He committed his second impeachable act obstruction of congress of the very ability to make sure that no one is above the law. Not even the president of the United States. The evidence is every bit as strong the president trump has obstructed congress fully without press event and without basis in law. If allowed to stand it would decimate congress' ability. To conduct oversight of this president or any other in the future. Leaving this president. And those who follow to be. Free to be as corrupt. Malfeasance or incompetent as they would like would no prospect of discovery. Or accountability. Now some would argue why don't you just wait. Why don't you just wait until you get these witnesses. The White House refuses to produce. What are you just wait until you get the documents. The White House refuses to turn over. And people should understand what that argument really means. It is taken S eight months to get a lower court ruling. That Don McGann has no absolute right to defy congress. Eight months. For one court decision. If it takes us another eight months to get a second court or maybe a Supreme Court decision people need to understand. That is not the end of the process. It comes back. To us and we ask questions because he no longer has absolute immunity and then he claims something else. That his answers are privileged and we have to go to back to court for another eight. We're sixteen months the argument why don't you just wait amounts that this. Why don't you just let him cheat in one more election. Why not let him cheat just one more time. Why not let him have foreign help just one more time. That is what that argument amounts to. The president's misconduct goes to the heart of whether we can conduct a free and fair election in 20/20. It is bad enough for candidate to invite foreign interference in our political process. But it is far more corrosive for a president to do so. And to abuse his power to make it so. Despite everything we have uncovered the presence was conduct continues to this day and apologetic lead and right now. As we saw. When he stood on the White House lawn then he was asked what did you want to not July 25 call and he said the answer was a simple. And not just a simple one on July 25 but a simple one today and that is he still. Wants Ukraine to interfere our election to help his campaign. Even this week the president's lawyer was back in Ukraine. Seeking to revive the same debunked conspiracy theory promoted at the president's behest. Which gets to the final. And most pernicious. Of the arguments that we have heard in the president's defense. That the president can do whatever he wants under article two. Including get foreigners involved and our elections and we should just to quote the president's chief of staff. Get over it. Ben Franklin said we have a republic if we can keep it. The president and his men say. You can't keep it and Americans should just get over it. Americans don't get to decide American elections anymore. Not by themselves. Not without foreign help. For the members of congress this is not a question of fact because the facts are not seriously contested. It is rather a question of duty. The president's oath of office appears to mean very little to him. But the articles put forward today we'll give us a chance to show. That we will defend the constitution. And that our wrote. Means something. To us. I thank you as chairman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.