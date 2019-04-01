Transcript for Democrats unveil sweeping political reform package

We are introducing HR one to hold legislation to clean up corruption and restore. Integrity. To government this bill includes a number of reforms. That won't threaten our accountability put executive branch. Officials. Including the president. Here is what we are focusing on in our oversight committee prohibiting executive branch of pistols. From lobbying their own agencies. For two years after they leave. Prohibiting procurement officers from going. To work for companies. Be awarded contracts to four at least two years after neatly. They want to make sure. That when people come to Washington to assert whether it's in the legislative branch where the executive branch where is a member of the judiciary. They behave themselves they abide by affix they have integrity that they're open and transparent. So HR one addresses ethical responsibility. Department people act late ought to mad at registration and mandate. Nationwide. Not just estate estate. Is it hot button nation. We must get there that we wield get. And immigrants spoke order right. My. Car repair bill. It is they keep in. The voting rights act a nineteen secure card. With some of us naval Obama. All agree that we don't wanna given them overlook an affair we have the votes. In remote and one quote. Apollo. Instrument attorneys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.