Transcript for Democrats walk out of Syria meeting with Trump

A bipartisan meeting today at the White House about Syria and the US withdrawing troops ended a short time ago with house speaker Nancy policy. And Senate Minority Leader senator Charles Schumer from New York storming out in anger this after the say the president went on a diatribe against a Los. It was insulting particularly. To the speaker. She kept her cool completely. But he called her a third rate politicians. Beautiful she says the president was shaken up because the house had just voted today overwhelmingly. To approve a non binding resolution criticizing the president's decision to withdraw troops from north eastern Syria many lawmakers worried. Ice is now has an opening to revive itself. The president trump claiming the Kurds are better off now even as some of those most ardent supporters say that's just not true. Speakers are. Much safer right now you'll have American blood on his hands if he abandoned skirts because prices will come back. Hopefully a vice president the secretary of state and somehow. Repair the damage. Both vice president secretary of state hoping to negotiate a truce between the Kurds and Turkey. As McConnell just said. They're now headed to Turkey trying to negotiate that cease fire ABC news has learned that US forces are withdrawing from northern Syria so quickly. They're blowing up some of their own equipment because they just can't get it out in time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.