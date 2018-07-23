Dems slam Trump on security clearances, intro resolution condemning Helsinki comments

More
Nancy Pelosi referred to Trump's efforts as "all a deflection."
2:13 | 07/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dems slam Trump on security clearances, intro resolution condemning Helsinki comments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56770327,"title":"Dems slam Trump on security clearances, intro resolution condemning Helsinki comments","duration":"2:13","description":"Nancy Pelosi referred to Trump's efforts as \"all a deflection.\"","url":"/Politics/video/dems-slam-trump-security-clearances-intro-resolution-condemning-56770327","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.