Transcript for New deposition transcripts released as impeachment proceedings continue

Finally today let's go across the Capitol Hill and check in on the impeachment inquiry our investigative reporter Catherine fall there's a standing by because there are some by breaking developments right now Katherine the committee. Investigating this has released some new transcripts of those private depositions will also learn now that they've asked acting White House chief of staff make small they need to appear give us the latest. A yes the latest transcript that receive number two. Released this afternoon. A one from the public and a significant from the EU and that's their importance someone in in he isn't this a dead end annual rise is testimony and that. Where he. Directly contradicts trumps quid pro quo mission in them and why this is significant is because. He's a trump Amanda donor he was supportive of the president he says and that and then end quote. The resumption of US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti corruption statements that we had been discussing for many weeks in the significant Savannah is that he says that intends in the heat me laid Madsen an advisor to the Ukrainian president president and Lewinsky. Another transcript was released from the envoy to Ukraine at current bull car and we're learning just broadly from both of these together is that. They both raise more concern on the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in his involvement in this. You can see and that they and their meaning the threads together and then Giuliani moment. Was significant they say that they learned. More about the involvement can put the pieces together as to what Giuliani was talking about in their conversations with him after this transcript and the caught on July 25 cough and the president had with the president of Ukraine. Was released. Our Catherine folders thank you so much and I know your reporting it's updated in real time at abcnews.com. Those transcripts. As we have them can I be found on ABC news secondly she read them for your selves and make up. Your own mind but how does all this playing out in that country in the middle of the country let's bring in EJ Becker most of can be easy radio in Kansas City it's great to see EJ. And it would give us your top line on the pulse of things your listeners in your area right now on this impeachment inquiry what are they interested in. How close they re following this. I think they're following it very closely and we are. As as with so many topics when it comes to president. Mary when it comes we hear every already finished. Those who support the president seemed to become even more entrenched it is not a day. The goes by without us hearing Democrats thank you media for ensuring that the president is going to get elected to another term are very clearly focused on the impeachment. Process and I think he's right how is a waste. And you. The other side just isn't possible we don't hear from them nearly as much air is dissenting. Air. That still percolating. I do wonder sometimes though his apartment house but it gets to know too cool and this point given the fact that the democratic primaries. You know still how many weeks and months away. Interest in a number of Democrats were able to find success in Kansas in 2018. The sur surprise national reporters like me that there are Democrats that were winning. In some unexpected places there in Kansas do you think Democrats have a chance on a balance my morning. It'll be interesting to see because they result ready lot of talk one congressional race right. Up some earning Kansas City. The Republicans already going after each other. One comes out this is eight you know we should be talking about impeachment is proven one and defend herself. Against the so at this point there's a lot of folks other Republicans who want to see each priest in the third district and sewage. I mentioned one of the folks who was swept through the house and is still in her first term. Mary interesting to see if she holds that spot it's given the cheers come out. So many other Democrats in favor and it's. EJ Becker host of KM BZ radio easy thank you so much we always really appreciate your insights and perspective. Off from your listeners thanks for joining us here and ABC news live Mary Alice a big night ahead your tracking on the results at the ABC news political unit. Remind us where we can find the real time results as they come in later tonight. Yet it is news.com we'll be doing updates here on ABC news alive as well as we get results from Kentucky Virginia and Mississippi New Jersey. But Merrill local races taking place across the country. Some cardinal get out and vote.

