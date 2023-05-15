DeSantis edges closer to White House run

While in Iowa, the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared to criticize former President Donald Trump’s election record but stopped short of calling him by name. ABC’s Lionel Moise reports.

May 15, 2023

