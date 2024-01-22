DeSantis endorses former President Trump in 2024 election

ABC News' Zohreen Shah and 538 reporter Galen Druke break down Nikki Haley's response to Ron DeSantis endorsing former President Donald Trump before the New Hampshire primary.

January 22, 2024

