Transcript for ‘We deserve better’: House debates ahead of impeachment vote

We deserve better than a flawed process that led to this flawed out. The House of Representatives deserves and that the president certainly deserve better than that and more importantly the American people deserve better than what we're doing here today. Today but we have in president who boasts its employee who was visiting day and the blow from below. I believe this is the most unfair. And politically biased from brain to process. I have seen in my entire. Life. The reality in emergency at this moment. Cannot be more consequential to the American democracy. And this is not the hypotheticals when. President trump violated the law and solicit fart into fares and in our own election. This impeachment obsession. Is not about accountability and it's not about justice and it's not even on the house education. It's about you are. Partisan politics and it works. Watching it right here and the American people see right through this today. I can't stop thinking about. The cost to our country. Not just impeachable offenses. In. But the collateral damage and a big president bill reduces power and light weapons against his own. Erodes our decency and degrades our dignity. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.