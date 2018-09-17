Transcript for DeVos: Americans should stop 'hiding behind screens and Twitter handles'

It's easy to be nasty hiding between behind screens and Twitter handles. It's not so easy when we're face to face. When we are. We more quickly recognized that behind each strongly held idea our heart beats emotions experiences. In other words a real person we have abandoned. Truth. Learning is nothing. If not a pursuit of truth. Truth. And the freedom to pursue it is for everyone. Everywhere. Regardless of where you were born who your parents are. Or your economic situation. Truth can be pursued. And it can't be known. Yet students are often told there is no such thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.