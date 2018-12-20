Transcript for DHS Secretary Nielsen says asylum seekers will be forced to wait in Mexico

Effective immediately. The United States will begin the process of invoking section 235. BTC. The immigration and nationality act. Once implemented individuals arriving in or entering the United States from Mexico. Illegally are without proper documentation. May be returned to Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings. They will not be able to disappear into the United States. It will have to wait for approval to come in the United States if they are granted asylum by a US judge they will be welcomed into America if they are not. It will be removed to their home countries. Let me be clear we will undertake these steps consistent with our domestic and international legal obligations. Including our humanitarian commitments. We have notified the Mexican government of our intended actions. In response Mexico has informed us that they will commit to implement essential measures on their side of the border. To facilitate this process Parker writing humanitarian assistance. They have announced that affected migrants who receive humanitarian visa is to stand Mexican soil. It will be given the ability to apply for work and be given other protections rob you know we ate a US legal determination.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.