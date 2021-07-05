Transcript for DHS secretary tours border processing facility in Donna, Texas

On. On March 28. Across the border we yet 5007. And set 67. Children. In the custody of the united sits what do patrol. They were in. Border Patrol custody for an average of 133. Hours. At this facility specifically. On April 2. We at more than 4300. Individuals. The end of those. Approximately 3700. Were unaccompanied children. And they were here for an average of 139. Hours. When note are administration. Began we inherited. A system that had been torn down and dismantle. And I said at the time in late march. That. We have a plan. To address the challenge. Of the unaccompanied children. Who were apprehended along the border. That the plan would take time. To execute. And it would be difficult to do so. But this is what we do. We do the difficult work and we know how to do it. Today. There or. Approximately. 700. Children. In Border Patrol custody along the border. And they are in the Border Patrol custody for an average of 26 hours. Today at this facility. Rather than approximately 3700. Unaccompanied children. There are 334. Rather then. A custody period of approximately a 139. Hours. They are here for approximately. 24. Hours. There are several reasons. Why we have. Accomplish such a dramatic. Change. In addition to the plan that we were executed. And that is because the people. Who are executing. That plan. Chief Hastings. Of the United States Border Patrol hearing Donna and then men and women whom he leads. And the men and women of the United States Border Patrol across the entire border. The men and women of the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA. Who have lent such extraordinary skill and dedication. To the mission. To the men and women at US citizenship and immigration services. Who have also lend their expertise and resources. To the mission. And of course our partners. At health and human services and across the government the president. Directed and all of government approach to meet the challenge and we hit certainly. Have accomplished that. The challenge remains it is not behind us but our plan. Of execution is well underway and the results. Are compelling.

