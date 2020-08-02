Transcript for Was it ‘do-or-die’ for Biden in New Hampshire debate?

Joseph Biden with all of us she sat down we. The team looking after and we really grab them. I can't wait hollered yeah we did whatever we can so we're gonna jump in on this vendors that Vice President Biden I just want to ask you. How do you something went to nine did you give the effort he wanted to do was this a do or die night. Obviously do Regina and I really don't I think you know us the first of four I'm gonna gloom and doom and Super Tuesday as well so I don't think it's do or die and I thought. I'm alone I you know I thought look I wouldn't start here. And and the fact is that I wanted to make sure that I got to talk about. But things that I care about about thing you know no she chambers like minded may no longer as walker people are run and you'll hear. I mean literally all the time people are in trouble this idea of the economy's good try it when you factor in losing your job and every job he can't. Keep your house you can't make things work for and so. That's why I'm in this thing to begin with his sort of gave me an opportunity -- run things I care about from healthcare. To two middle class issues. Sources we've been talking about. Pure tonight is how do the Democrats take on president trough. You've got to nickname a lot of folks on the stage have the nickname you see the tweets and and that the fight can be nasty. Do you do you get in the mud do you get in the dirt with him do you go low will they go hi how. What is this the winning strategy and that. That when he strategists ago and go after him on the issues I'm Lorca. What are the reasons I decided I might not run this time was I knew it was going to be ugly for my family and tragically my grandkids. Listen guys sure we have a deal on our family. And outspoken about it before that any child can -- family and me for real genuine. And I got a call from my granddaughters now a senior at Columbia Law School mind. Through the granddaughters and our ten news first. True freshmen juniors in my impose my deceased comes to kids. They called on Wednesday and they said can we meet on Sunday and they can now from New York Chilean miners borrowed my son's children live nearly. And they walked innocent. In pop you gotta run and six guys known as going to be. Not very nice this whole thing and I said we know we don't won't talk to name their whole life. Their father or their grandfather's Bernard attorney general but sooner or current vice president. My little guys came up tonight 150 mowing and seventh grade. It was Smart and it's great we olina. Set top look at it took a cell phone my word of this. There is a picture of me walking out of my son's funeral both through military funeral my hand on hand on a flag draped casket military escorting him. Kind of reaching down and holding my little guys punished to hold my son and she might just joke and what kind of tone again. I'm leaning down he shows me the pictures that captured me said Biden molest another child and this it would not it is essential to that when I'm saying is it's just going to be really mean. But when they decided that they thought that I know. I know it's going to be ugly but look the thing about trump is that. He has no sense and empathy. I think very little sense of decency and decorum or what constitutes. Being a decent person. And I acknowledge that but what I gotta talk about is what he's done to people. In terms of the policies his foreign policies and absolute disaster. We are being in terrible shape worldwide. Number one number two if he's elected again we're gonna work I promise you NATO might exist as does not. Our alliances in the far eastern change this so there's so many things that. There I think I can just debate him on the merits but say she didn't know much about. Mr. vice president you're definitely turned up a notch from this that made you should. You showed some punch you so some passion that I did not see in the earlier debates but I was struck by something. You said at the very top of this debate you said. Did you took a hit in Iowa and you'll probably take a hit here in New Hampshire as well I've never seen a candidate coming to a debate essentially. Predicting his own two feet in the next electoral what what what what do what you. I think look I've been the front runner all along here are met that target in my back from the beginning and the fact is upbeat and in New Hampshire moment ago. Because of the fact that you know Bernie one this place by twenty points last time the neighboring senators have gigantic influence. And so I think I'm an underdog and but I want to make the point it didn't matter because I'm not gonna walk away like I said. You know I I've lost a lot of this before in the past but I'll be didn't find you lose. Throughout this guy who's tried trump. To lose the country to and so on and so when you say I came home. You know I decided that the attacks that are going on with me I'm basically not responded to the last. Whenever months. But this idea is that you know Burry talking about he's even gotten briefed on Mumbai and has a lot of baggage. Baggage. You know. Everybody we have to win the senate back. You think everybody in the heat labels himself. A democratic socialists. This is going to be a field day for the present. What shall raise your hand when when Georgia asked anybody was concerned about the idea of a democratic Socialist Party many are made it clear what country is already spoken I said I think it's going to be difficult. For a look I don't know the Bernie's been he has great support. He's been invited him to campaign through those front line can competitors who won last time I wouldn't it. I wouldn't 24 states and over 65 candidates they'll want to me and dress communicate and again most of the front line candidates and I have come forward to supporting. So I didn't have to piling on but when you know there's a lot of stuff going on one coast. Those fake videos were put out about five nonsocial security which you know we're has been declared him I'm just really it is simply not true at all. And in all the emails or go out and so I I didn't need an army we talk about. He talks about a vote that I made thirty years ago it whatever it is his. You know look this is a guy while I was beat my neck. Trying to make sure we passed an assault weapons ban and an hour before that even the Brady bill he voted against us. I've times. He also voted approval rating right now and I hired its tile isn't just do you disapprove Arnold knowing I don't know why I agree and I think it's because. The fact that you know. I'm not look and run a negative campaign I'm rooting against true. But the fact is that when you say things that are going out there you're not true about others. And you know about who has the record who's carrying baggage they come all I mean you know this guy voted as a good guy but he voted. To give gun manufactures an exemption. How many people died in the streets. And nothing was done about it because we're not able to go after the drug and even gun manufacturers like drone tobacco and the rest made his current job. Mr. President you have also been sharpening your tax against mayor Pete good injects he had a lot of momentum right now the other moderate in this race how do you explain his rise. Well I think he's a very quality guy I think he has is a great organizations. He fights quite frankly out organizers send in Iowa. Home but again she keeps talking about everything was bad before you know all the press was bad. Since when did the Democrats they Barack Obama didn't do good yeah. You guys covered me I had I had major major responsibility. In them an Obama administration tries maternal responsibility give me president's authority to do with it. But this idea all these bad things. Point I don't know where was limited. I don't know where who what we do and it's not like it was important returning to the fast food just getting started. Everything lit it on president Obama's desk but locust. We got us out of the most serious. Recession short of a depression in American history. We're finally getting things move on. We've got hundreds of thousand troops combat troops out of harm's way we've gone from home we were ruling Likud whose rise in the mid life look. Do trump inherited everything here in a good economy with straight grade two more months of consecutive. Months of growth and progress than anyone else has ever had the terms of just straight months he inherited a script from he's innocent enough but it could. Concluded should be another Obama could you went after you went after Obama is in that 2008 primary is not have. Having the experience. And yes Sega vice president welcomes the joke here. What equipment the best but that's the argument against Obama in making the argument against well no oil because I I don't know at least Brock katic. Clearer view of what is stupid strategic know she wasn't foreign policy. Get a clear view that you don't think footage edged us while I haven't heard if he does I don't know what it is yet. Number one number two phone I think. You know being a mayor of a town's small in the Manchester is not quite like leaving the United States senator from the state of Illinois you know is only a short amount time. Home and Barack's experience was much wider as well so we'll look you know that old that old joke you know. I knew. I mean I know Barack Obama he still Barack Obama. He's a rare breed and Barack Obama whose un usual person and I still on the sooner had had crews were removed. One of these things a toss tires and tonight. Was that were ninety minutes into this debate and no one has talked about Greece yet. Does. Due to people who were on that stage tonight yourself included. Accurately and fairly represented the people who will be voting for you an excellent. At present there been any personally seasonal combined. I'm getting kind of gays and civil rights movement and engaged in the civil rights community and engage the black community my entire career. That's when I got me involved with politics of the general. Didn't even as a lot of the younger reporters cover me initially were suing Wal-Mart and they went to Delaware. And found out. We're in his book. The black community knows me and I know them. And I think we take it for granted much too much. The context of that was no and asked the questions we tend to as for the questions are asked. It hadn't been asked yet no one mentioned. My biggest concern about the African American with the Democrats is most who has taken for granted he just figures for there to show. I don't show. But they know when you care about. They know you may know if you really read and they know I mean it we'll soon find out. And then mistress president we're gonna let you go now hear an imminent threat but where would you place this debate in any other debates you've been in. Best second best to. Learned and I'm you know. I'm not a punt and I don't know I do all I know is. I was able to say what I wanted to say and I'm really continues feet down things and Caremark. For example health care and I think the one thing the American people are entirely whose authenticity. You gotta tell the truth the idea gonna pass. Multi trillion dollar bill Owens and you don't know how much from a cost eventually who's gonna pay for. I me as bizarre. Conan and violate on the most right now if you know exactly how much of the cost of the senate. Where the fact you're gonna go out and say I got a wealth tax is gonna take care of everything column about sixty trillion dollars worth of cost for the next ten years paid off falls to move the American people. Our and I think we'll be fueled the fight truth. If you come wolf facility in this room dining room only authentic. And able to be done. Okay thanks for. Very much for your eyewitness mr. vice president we appreciate John's running and are yelling. I think that's a list the last link if you are shaped sticker. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.